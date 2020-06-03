Earnest V. Collins
Earnest V. Collins

San Angelo - Earnest V Collins, a long time San Angelo resident passed away on May 27, 2020. Earnest was born August 26, 1930, in McAdoo, TX to Eugene and Nora (Burks) Collins. After serving his country as a Seabee in the US Navy from 1/1951 to 10/54 he married the love of his life, Darlene Smith, on May 7, 1955. Earnest had a long and successful career as a commercial contractor in the State of Texas.

Mr. Collins is survived by his and Darlene's children: Robert Collins, Tracy Nelson (Lyle), Zane Collins and Raechel Pond (Ronnie). He is also survived by two siblings, Mary Elizabeth Christy and Tom Collins, sister-in-law Beverly Boyd, brother-in-law Earl Stevens, and numerous grand, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Earnest was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Darlene Collins (7-25-2014).

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Donations in Earnest's memory may be sent to The Cowboy Church of San Angelo or Meals On Wheels. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/ Grape Creek.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
