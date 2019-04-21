|
Eddie F. Everidge
San Angelo - Eddie F. Everidge was born in Pine Top, Ky on August 17, 1936. He died peacefully April 17, 2019 in San Angelo at the age of 82. Eddie was the tenth of thirteen children born to Sidney and Dessie Everidge. He married his wife of 57 years, Barbara C. Brewer Everidge on May 27, 1961. Eddie spent 21 years in the USAF, first as an airplane mechanic and later as an electronic specialist and instructor at Goodfellow AFB. During his long career with the USAF he was stationed in Texas, Arkansas, Puerto Rico, Ohio, Mississippi, Michigan, and Moscow, Russia.
After retirement from the USAF he went to work for the NSA for 13 years. During this time he traveled the world and lived in Thailand and later the Philippines. After leaving the NSA, he taught at the American Commercial College in San Angelo, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings - Olva, Truman, Edsel, Donald, Eula, Mary, Sidney, Roba, Stanley, and Benjamin. He is survived my his wife, Barbara Everidge of San Angelo, TX, daughter, Tanya and husband, Dennis Smith of Mount Pleasant, TX, and granddaughter, April Smith. He is also survived by his sister, Anna Hayes of Grand Rapids, SD, and brother, Doug Everidge and his wife, Linda of Dayton, Ohio. He is also survived my numerous, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Eddie loved all music, but especially bluegrass. He was a talented musician, who played the banjo, guitar, and harmonica, and had a beautiful singing voice. He loved to read books and watch science fiction movies, and had a green thumb. He was proud of his Appalachian Mountain upbringing and being able to see the world.
The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home with burial to follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
The family sends heartfelt thanks to New Haven Assisted Living, St. Gabriel's Hospice, Dr. Carl Anderton, and Nancy Smith, FNP for their care.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 21, 2019