Eddie Jo Hoffman
Ballinger - Eddie Jo Hoffman, 83, of Ballinger passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at her home.
She was born November 16, 1935 to Edward and Ella Kudlacek in Rowena and attended Groenwald grade school, and graduated from Ballinger High School in 1953. Eddie Jo married the love of her life, Rudolf Hoffman on December 20, 1953 in Bethel, Texas. They shared fifty-three years together before his passing in 2007. During her marriage, they lived in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas while Rudolf was serving in the Air Force and employed by NASA. Beyond countless roles as Girl Scout Leader, Team Mother, and Seamstress for her daughters, Eddie Jo worked at the First National Bank of Ballinger for 17 years before retiring as Assistant Vice President. She also enjoyed maintaining her home and ranch land, volunteering at the local food pantry and working with the Hospital Auxiliary.
Eddie Jo is preceded in death by her husband, Rudolf; and her parents.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Paul and husband, Brad Lichtenhan of Austin, Laurie Hodges and husband, Paul of Buda, Greg Hoffman and wife, Jeannie of Flower Mound; her grandchildren, Robyn Wills, Sam Hodges, Erica and Andrew Hoffman, Daniel, Paul, and Lacy Lichtenhan; her great-grandchildren, Jackson and Harper Wills; and sister, Carol Stokes of Ballinger; sister in law, Clara Turner of Eden, nieces Phyllis Ellison, Waynette Kirby, Cassie Holcomb, and nephew Mike Turner.
The family would like to thank Ballinger Hospice, Cecilia Wheeler, and Reyna Uribe for their loving support.
There will be no formal visitation but guests may pay their respects and sign the guest book at Lange Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Ballinger Carnegie Library.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 4, 2019