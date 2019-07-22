|
Edgar Bernard Glass
San Angelo - Edgar Bernard Glass, age 88 years, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, July 19, 2019, after a brief stay in Shannon hospital following a fall at home.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 9am-8pm, with family present from 4pm- 6pm, and a Rosary service at 6:00 pm., at Shaffer Funeral Home in San Angelo. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 10:00 am. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall, TX. Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons in law. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Dad was born just outside of Rowena, Tx, to Raymond and Mildred Hoelscher Glass on August 7, 1930. He spent his first 9 years on his family farm in Rowena. In 1939, the family moved to Wall, TX., where they bought another farm. Dad spent his childhood helping his dad on the farm, while attending school in Wall. He joined the Army in 1953 and was stationed at Ft. Bliss, and in 1954, he was stationed in Austria. He came home and married his soulmate, Alice Schwartz, on April 12, 1955 in Wall. They moved to a farm in Grape Creek where they started a family, raising 6 children. In 1980, he purchased another farm in Coyanosa, TX., where he and his sons spent many years farming.
Dad loved to deer hunt and fish when he wasn't driving a tractor. And in his later years, he never missed a ball game, whether it was football, volleyball or basketball. He made every game of his kids and grandkids that he could get to. He was a three generation Water Valley Wildcat fan. He was also a perfectionist with so many things. He built his own drilling rig some 50 years ago and used it to drill almost 30 water wells around the farm and even a few for his kids. He spent 23 years serving on the Grape Creek School Board and 25 years serving on the Tom Green County Farm Bureau Board of Directors. He was one of the founding members of the St. Therese Catholic Church in Carlsbad, TX., where he helped to haul bricks for the building of the church. He also planted the pecan tree that stands today in front of the church. After he retired from farming, he spent time sewing and quilting with mom. When mom couldn't figure out how to make a quilt pattern work, dad would figure it out and make it fit perfectly. Dad eventually made 12 quilts, 2 for each of his kids. He finished the last one about one month ago.
He restored a couple tractors and was able to drive one of them in the 2014 San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Parade.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Sylvester Glass, and Roland Glass, and one sister, Ester Glass, and one daughter, Gaynell Glass Green. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, 5 kids, Charles and wife Nora, Travis and wife Angie, son in law Troy Green, Coleen Glass, Janet Jordan and husband Wayne, Roger and wife Melissa. Grandchildren Lynley Glass, Tanner Counts, Amber Fitzpatrick and fiance Scott Fulcher, Ashley Fitzpatrick, Taylor Jordan and wife Shani, Hannah Jordan Landers and husband Landon, Kenzie Jordan, Briana and husband Ty Crooks, Devan Glass, Conner Glass, Jisele Jansante and husband Jason, Shelby Green, Madison Green, Samantha Fournet and husband Jude, Zachary Glass and wife Taylor, and Abby Hoelscher and husband Slayton. Great-grandchildren Kyleigh Doss, Greyson Glass, Hadley and Leighton Jordan, and Natalie Fournet, Autumn Fitzpatrick, Kellen and Kinzley Fulcher. Memorials can be made in dads name to The Carmelite Nuns, Carmel of Our Lady of Grace, 6202 CR 339, Christoval, TX. 76935-3023.
