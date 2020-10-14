Edith Lowe



San Angelo - Edith Lowe, formerly of San Angelo, TX, peacefully passed away Friday, September 4 in Spring, TX. She was 92 years of age.



As a girl growing up in West Texas, Edith's life was heavily influenced by her father, Edward Eldridge, who was a Baptist Preacher and by her mother, Dixie Eldridge.



Edith learned to play the piano and the organ and was the Organist for the Baptist Church in Sonora, Texas for several years. She also had a beautiful singing voice and sang frequent duets and solos in Church. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano at school, home and for friends.



She remained dedicated to the Baptist Faith her whole life and was a member of the First Baptist Church in San Angelo, Texas.



Edith received a Teaching Degree from Mary Hardin-Baylor in Central Texas. She taught Elementary School for almost 40 years, first, in Sonora, Texas and then in the San Angelo, Texas School System.



Edith's life was devoted to her family, friends, teaching and Church. Her true calling was to uplift all those around her, no matter the circumstances. Her sense of humor brightened everyone's life.



Edith was preceded in death by her husband Rex W. Lowe and two sisters, Ruby Dell Pruitt and Erma Lee Turner.



Edith leaves behind two children, a daughter, Terry Lowe Hill, in Spring, Texas, in the Houston area, a son, Rex M. Lowe in the Dallas, Texas area, as well as a niece, Becky Shamberger, also in the Dallas, Texas area, and two nephews.



A Memorial may be given to: The Scholarship Fund of San Angelo Retired Teachers, 3214 Forest Hill Dr., San Angelo, TX 76904.



There will be an online, private family service at later time.









