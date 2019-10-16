|
Edna Mozelle Vandever
San Angelo - Edna Mozelle Vandever, 94, left this earthly life for her eternal heavenly home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. The third child of Samuel Edgar "Dash" and Beulah Fannie "Birdie" Yeager, Mozelle was born June 13, 1925 in Knox City, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lyston Lionel Van Dever, sister, Nina Vandever and nephew, Jerry Van Dever. She is survived by niece, Mozelle Lamesa and husband Carment of Williams, OK, cousins Bonnie Bell Perkins of Roanoke, VA, and Gladene Green of Benjamin, TX, Carrie Shae of Copper Canyon, TX, and great niece, Lynette Freeman of Reno, NV. Her father was a carpenter and share cropper. The family always had cats that were beneficial for the farm. Therefore, Mozelle was an advid cat lover all of her life. Mozelle lived in Knox City, O'Brian, Rule, Dimmitt, Goree, Olney, Seymour, Memphis, Sherman and then San Angelo, TX. Mozelle was a dedicated employee of General Telephone from 1946 to 1987. Initially, Mozelle worked for Southwestern Associated Telephone Company, wholly owned by GTE in Goree, Texas, as the telephone company agent. She was the "face of the telephone company" and responsible for virtually everything. Mozelle's expertise in the Commercial Department was teaching employees commercial practices. While traveling to various sites, she made many friends as a positive influence on all. Her last contribution was helping Mr. Elmer Danner, President of GTE, write the history of the telephony in the Lone Star State. Mozelle was an active member of the Business and Professional Women's Association. She wrote excellent newsletters for BPW and the GTE Pioneer Clubs. As a volunteer at the Fort Concho Telephone Museum, Mozelle demonstrated the Magneto Switch Board. Mozelle joined First Baptist, San Angelo in 1960 and devoted her love and time in the children's area for many years. Mozelle began her "faith walk" with Jesus Christ at age 9. Her faith touched countless people as she opened her heart, home and time in service and friendship. Mozelle's Memorial Service will be held at 3:30, Friday, October 18, at First Baptist Church, San Angelo, Texas. The special music will be by Monte Maxwell; service lead by Pastors Vince Smith and Charles Smith, and special friend and GTE representative John Hancock. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019