Edna PerezSan Angelo - Edna Perez, 57, of San Angelo, Texas passed away to be with our dear Lord on August 22, 2020.Public viewing will be on Tuesday, August 25th from 8:30 am until 6:00 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home.A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, August 25th at 6:00 PM in the Robert Massie Riverside Chapel.The funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Wednesday, August 26th at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home.Edna was born to Eddie and Janie Aldrete on March 11,1963. She had an enormous love for God and her family. Edna always made the time to take care of her family. She was the most proud wife, mom, and grandma. She especially adored her grandson and all her nieces and nephews. She was full of energy, kindhearted, selfless, and always putting others before herself. Her smile was an infectious smile and could light up a room. Edna enjoyed fishing, music, and taking short trips to the Casinos. She was a strong woman that fought till her last breath.Edna Perez is survived by her husband of 38 years, Adam Perez and daughter Kristal Perez; grandson, Gavin Perez; Father Eddie Aldrete, Mother, Janie Aldrete; Siblings Robert Aldrete and wife Dawn, Wilma Arzate and husband Joe, Anna Fuentes, Bernice Escobedo and husband Frank, Alice Solis and husband Craig; and loved by many nieces and nephews.Serving as pallbearers will be Craig Solis Jr, Adam Torres Jr, Joe Arzate Jr III, Robert Aldrete Jr, Cesario Perez, Mingo Perez, Corky Perez, and Rudy Perez.I gave you my love, and you can only guess how much you have given me in happiness. I thank you for the love that you have shown, but now it is time I traveled alone.