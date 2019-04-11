|
|
Eduvijen "Vickie" Grimaldo
Mertzon - On Sunday April 7, 2019 at the age of 84 Eduvigen "Vickie" Grimaldo passed away peacefully at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, TX surrounded by her three daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Grimaldo. She is survived by her daughters Maria & Tony Bartlett from Maryland , Connie Fiveash from Mertzon and Blanca & Roy Flores from San Angelo. She is also survived by two grandsons, one granddaughter and many great grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/Knickerbocker, 1102 Knickerbocker Rd. Chapel services will be held Saturday at 10:00 am at the Knickerbocker location. Interment will follow at Mertzon Cemetery under the direction of Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/Knickerbocker.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 11, 2019