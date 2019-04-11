Services
Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/Knickerbocker - San Angelo
1102 Knickerbocker Rd.
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 653-5995
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/Knickerbocker - San Angelo
1102 Knickerbocker Rd.
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/Knickerbocker - San Angelo
1102 Knickerbocker Rd.
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eduvijen Grimaldo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eduvijen "Vickie" Grimaldo


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eduvijen "Vickie" Grimaldo Obituary
Eduvijen "Vickie" Grimaldo

Mertzon - On Sunday April 7, 2019 at the age of 84 Eduvigen "Vickie" Grimaldo passed away peacefully at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, TX surrounded by her three daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Grimaldo. She is survived by her daughters Maria & Tony Bartlett from Maryland , Connie Fiveash from Mertzon and Blanca & Roy Flores from San Angelo. She is also survived by two grandsons, one granddaughter and many great grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/Knickerbocker, 1102 Knickerbocker Rd. Chapel services will be held Saturday at 10:00 am at the Knickerbocker location. Interment will follow at Mertzon Cemetery under the direction of Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/Knickerbocker.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now