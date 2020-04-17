|
|
Edward Devers Valliant
San Angelo - Edward Devers Valliant was born July 2,1932, to Clarence and Maureen Valliant in Sonora, Texas. He was the oldest of 3 children. After graduating from Sonora High School he attended Texas Tech University and graduated with an Agriculture degree in 1959. He worked in the Soil Conservation office for over 30 years and received the Distinguished service award of McCullough county 1973 to 1992. He retired to San Angelo with his wife Jo in 1992.
Ed married Jo Fant August 5, 1957 at the First Christian Church in San Angelo. Ed and Jo were blessed with 2 children Susan Valliant of Arlington, Texas and Brian Valliant of San Angelo/Sonora, Texas.
He was a veteran in the Korean War and and received the National Defense Service Medal before returning home to finish his degree.
In October 1951 he became an Eagle Scout and served as Scout Master for a number of years for the Boy Scouts in Concho Valley and was a role model for many boys. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Brady for many years and served as Head Master in 1979. He was a member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) for over 50 years and served a deacon for many years. Ed and Jo delivered Meals on Wheels for over 10 years in San Angelo.
Ed loved God, family and friends, our country and cherished each day of life.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Maureen Valliant and his sister Marylin Griffith. He is survived by his wife Jo for 63 years, their 2 children, 3 grandchildren, Jason Valliant of Odessa, Texas, Malyn Valliant Wagner of Blanco, Texas and Meagan Talton of Dallas, Texas, 5 great grandchildren and brother Don Valliant of Bakersfield, California.
Open visitation will be held from 9 AM to 7 PM on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Johnson's Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Fairmount Cemetery on Monday, April 20, 2020. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Boy Scouts of America, Meals on Wheels in San Angelo, Texas or a .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020