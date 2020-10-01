1/1
Edward R. Sipes
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward R. Sipes

San Angelo - Edward R. Sipes March 21, 1931-September 29, 2020

Edward was the second of six children born to Thomas and Artie (Armstrong) Sipes. Edward grew up in the Big Spring area of Texas and after high school graduation, joined the Air Force. There, he spent 20 years as an airplane mechanic, retiring at the rank of Master Sargent. He was stationed in England, various SAC bases throughout the US and served a tour in Viet Nam. After retirement and moving to San Angelo, he worked 20 years for Ethicon where his mechanical skills came in very handy. He loved "tinkering" and "fixing" things and often came up with inventive ways to fix things around the house.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Laverne (Urbantke) Sipes and his two sisters. He will be missed by his five children; Jeff, Marilyn, Elaine, Charles and Eric. Edward enjoyed seeing his 5 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. His easy smile and gentle humor will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Cremation services provided by Robert Massie Funeral Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Massie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved