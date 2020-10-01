Edward R. SipesSan Angelo - Edward R. Sipes March 21, 1931-September 29, 2020Edward was the second of six children born to Thomas and Artie (Armstrong) Sipes. Edward grew up in the Big Spring area of Texas and after high school graduation, joined the Air Force. There, he spent 20 years as an airplane mechanic, retiring at the rank of Master Sargent. He was stationed in England, various SAC bases throughout the US and served a tour in Viet Nam. After retirement and moving to San Angelo, he worked 20 years for Ethicon where his mechanical skills came in very handy. He loved "tinkering" and "fixing" things and often came up with inventive ways to fix things around the house.He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Laverne (Urbantke) Sipes and his two sisters. He will be missed by his five children; Jeff, Marilyn, Elaine, Charles and Eric. Edward enjoyed seeing his 5 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. His easy smile and gentle humor will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Cremation services provided by Robert Massie Funeral Home.