Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
Graveside service
Following Services
Belvedere Memorial Park
1962 - 2019
Edwin LaMar "Ed" Elmer Obituary
Edwin "Ed" LaMar Elmer

San Angelo - Edwin "Ed" LaMar Elmer, 57, of San Angelo, passed away Sunday, July 21 ,2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Memorial Service will be 10:00 AM Friday, July 26, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Graveside service will follow at Belvedere Memorial Park with military honors are afforded by Fort Hood Honor Guard. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mr. Elmer was born April 5, 1962 to Janice Irene Kendrick and LaMar Elmer. He married Biatriz Duran on July 14,1996 in San Angelo. Ed loved camping, fishing, traveling, loving on his pets and spending time with friends and family. He was a member of the Fort Concho "Texas Rangers" and was known as a "Blacksmith" he was a man of all trades. Ed was a retired veteran of the United States Army in Fort Hood Texas where he earned several honorable leadership awards, medals and badges. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Beatriz "Duran" Elmer of the home; a brother, Randy and wife Bunny of Redmond, Utah; and a half-sister, Lacy Elmer of Mt. Pleasent, Utah.

Published in GoSanAngelo on July 25, 2019
