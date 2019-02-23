|
|
Edwin Solomon Mayer, Jr.
San Angelo, TX
Edwin Solomon Mayer, Jr., 92, died Wednesday February 20, 2019 after a short illness. He was born November 15, 1926 in San Antonio to Edwin and Minnie Mayer. He was the eldest of their five children.
On October 29, 1949 he married Billye Louise Blackburn in Sonora, Texas and together, they raised two sons who joined Ed in the ranching business after receiving their college educations. Investments in oil and natural gas drilling with his friends Frank Stringer and Jack Frizzell became an important part of the family business. Today E.S. Mayer & Sons, Ltd. and T Half-Circle Ranch, Inc. own ranching interests in Sutton and Schleicher Counties as well as mineral, royalty and non-operated working interests in numerous counties in Texas.
For many years, Ed was active in Republican politics. In 1962, he was the Republican candidate for the U. S. House of Representatives in the 21st Congressional District of Texas. Of course, that was long before Republicans had much success in Texas politics and he lost by a large margin to the incumbent, O. C. Fisher. He was a delegate to the 1964 Republican National Convention and later, he was involved with Associated Republicans of Texas in funding Republican campaigns for Texas legislative seats.
Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf. An avid sports fan, he looked forward to attending sporting events and cheering for his alma mater, Texas A&M University, as well as the San Angelo Central Bobcats and Angelo State University Rams and Rambelles. In 1974, he and Billye built a summer home in Alto, NM and Ed became involved in horse racing. He and Billye spent many wonderful summers and made many dear friends while enjoying the racing from their table in the Ruidoso Jockey Club.
Ed is survived by his sons, Stephen Mayer (Jody) and Ernest Mayer (Annette) of San Angelo; six grandchildren, Megan Mayer Belew (Bill) of Wingate, Garrett Mayer of Dallas, David Mayer (Sarah) of Midland, Braden Mayer (Stephanie) of Denver, CO, George Mayer (Katie) of Houston and Edwin Mayer of Nashville, TN; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Ralph Mayer of Sonora and Richard Mayer of San Angelo and his brother-in-law, Norman Rousselot of Sonora. T. J. Meyer, Brea Burke and Jamin Burke of San Angelo, Shelley Meyer Sonnonstine of Ft. Worth and Lacey Meyer Marlow of St. Helena, CA are also loving members of Ed's extended family.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Minnie Mayer; his spouse, Billye Mayer; his brother, Robert Mayer and his sister, Doris Mayer Rousselot.
The family wishes to thank Rosa Aguero, Anna Garza, Marta Rose and Miranda Castillo as well as others who lovingly cared for Ed and for Billye.
A brief, informal visitation will be held on Tuesday February 26, 2019 beginning at 2:00 PM in the River Room at San Angelo Country Club. No services are planned. Memorial donations may be directed to the Edwin S. Mayer, Jr. Scholarship for Athletics at Angelo State University or to a .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019