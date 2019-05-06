|
|
Edwin "Papa" Word Smith
San Angelo - Edwin "Papa" Word Smith, 87, of San Angelo, Texas departed this life on Sunday morning, May 5, 2019. Ed was born in Del Rio, Texas on April 25, 1932, to Chester and Lora Mae Winn Smith. Ed married the love of his life and best friend Shirley on September 12, 1975, in San Angelo, Texas.
Ed "Papa" was a wonderful father, husband and grandfather. Ed graduated Sanderson High School where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball. In 1949, he was named MVP in football. He attended Sul Ross University.
In 1951, Ed enlisted in the US Navy and worked on aircraft. After the Navy, Ed worked for several oilfield companies before employment with the San Angelo Police Department where he was a police officer from 1961 through 1966, while also working part-time at K-Mart as the security officer. He then chose to attend the management training program with K-Mart and was named Merchandise Manager, a position he held for 30 years. Ed retired from K-Mart in 1994. Since his retirement, Ed has enjoyed his farm in Harriett, Tx where he buys and sells stock. Since retirement, some of Ed's passions were going to the horse races and going on cruises. Ed was an avid sports fanatic. He attended almost every Angelo State University sporting event even traveling to Virginia last year to watch the lady Rambelle's compete in the NCAA Division II. softball championship.
Edwin is survived by his loving wife, Shirley of 45 years, his son Shawn Smith and wife Barbara of Lubbock Tx, Lora Narvid and husband Brian of San Angelo, and daughter Sheila Smith of Willis, Texas. Ed has 16 loving grandchildren: Justin Narvid and wife Annie, Jordain Narvid, Heather Menaldi, Brittnie Hart and husband Kevin, Josh Smith, Jerika Shrimpton, Dalton Shrimpton, Nancy Smith, Andrea Smith, Chelsea Smith, Josiah Smith, Annabeth Smith, Tiffany Trout, Heather Bell and husband Chris, Derek Trout and Brandon Luna. He is also survived by one sister Ruth Luxton, nieces Valarie Garrett and Vonda Nation, sister and brother-in-laws Jeanette Poen, Milton Smith, and Ronny Smith, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Family visitation will be Monday, May 6th, 2019, at 6:00 PM at Johnsons Funeral Home. Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Johnsons Funeral Home Chapel, followed by burial at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be: son Shawn Smith, son-in-law Brian Narvid, grandsons Justin Narvid, Dalton Shrimpton, Brandon Luna and Josh Smith, and Hal Hoffman.
