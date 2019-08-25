Services
ALAMO BROOKS CREMATIONS PLUS - San Antonio
3706 S WW White Rd
San Antonio, TX 78222
(210) 502-7333
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Russell Farm
405 W. County Rd. 714
Burleson, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwina Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwina Lynn Campbell


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwina Lynn Campbell Obituary
Edwina Lynn Campbell

San Antonio - July 17, 1948-August 16, 2019

Edwina Lynn (Williams) Campbell, age 71, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Edwina was born in Fort Worth, Texas on July 17, 1948 to Edward Lewis and Bobbie Lynn Williams.

Edwina was preceded in death by her son James Michael Campbell, and her parents Bobbie Lynn Donahower and Edward Lewis Williams. Edwina is survived and deeply missed by her beloved husband and life companion of 53 years, William Michael "Mike" Campbell; their 3 grandchildren, Haley Helms (Keifer), Carson Campbell, and Shayla Lee (Dakota); great-grandchildren Holden, Gracelynn, Layla Lynn, and Daityn; sister Martha Williams, brother Edward "Will" Williams; sisters-in-law Cheryl Campbell and Deb York; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunt and uncle, cousins and friends.

Edwina was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in November 2018 and fought as hard as anyone could. She was stubborn, courageous, and determined as long as she could be. And when it was time to let go, she did with a smile.

A Celebration of Life and reception will be held on September 7, 10:00am at Russell Farm, 405 W. County Rd. 714, Burleson, TX, 76028. The service and reception will be in the Chesapeake Building. Notes and condolences for the family may be left at www.alamobrooks.com . The family asks that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to a .
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now