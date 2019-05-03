|
|
Eldon Lee Mayfield
San Angelo - Eldon Lee Mayfield, 78, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. Eldon was born on May 17, 1940 to Wiley and Jewell Mayfield. He worked in the printing business for the Standard Times and Verizon until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wiley Mayfield and Jewell Mayfield, wife, Brenda Mayfield, brother, James Mayfield, nephews, Stephen, Todd, and David Mayfield.
Survivors include his daughter, Bonnie Sonnenberg and husband Stephen, sister, Judy Benton and husband Ray, brother Elmer Mayfield and wife Betty, and Robert Mayfield and wife Ann, Grandson, Jeremy Morris, and numerous nieces.
He was loved and will be greatly missed.
The family is honoring Eldon's request of having no services.
Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 3, 2019