Eldon Lee "Woody" Woodward
San Angelo - Eldon Lee "Woody" Woodward, 70, passed June 3, 2019 at Shannon Hospital. Born in Carmie, Il. He is survived by wife Linda Woodward; one son, Brandon lee Woodward and friend Ashley of San Antonio; two precious granddaughters, Brielle and Penelope Woodward; Brother, Rev. Ben Woodward; Sisters Kayron Clark and husband Bill from San Angelo, La Donna Phillips, Burnett, Creta Phillips and Glenda King of San Angelo; and several nieces and nephews.
Eldon is preceded in death by his parents Willard William Woodward and Edra McClanahan Woodward.
A Navy Veteran serving honorably from November 1967 through October 1971 with two deployments to Vietnam. He was an oil field Bit Salesman and upon retirement, a painting contractor; and currently apartment manager where he had numerous friends: member of the American Legion Post 236 Calvert City, KY.
A memorial service will be held at Beacon Baptist Church at 10:00 am, Friday, June 7, 2019 located at 3822 Mercedes Street in San Angelo, Texas with Bro. Roy Ramon officiating with internment in the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas with military honors. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 6, 2019