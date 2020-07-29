1/1
Eleanor Kaye Marsh
1946 - 2020
Eleanor Kaye Marsh

San Angelo - Eleanor Kaye Marsh, loved by many, passed away at her home on Sunday evening, July 26, 2020.

Kaye was born on August 22, 1946, in Granbury Texas, to John and Merle Phillips. She was raised and educated in San Angelo, Texas, and is survived by Jesse Marsh, her husband of 27 years; sons Craig and Keith Wyse; stepson Mike Marsh and wife Kathy; grandchildren Kayla, Nicholas, and Andre; and sister Linda Meyer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 1, at Glen Meadows Baptist Church, 6002 Knickerbocker Rd., San Angelo, Texas 76904. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glen Meadows Baptist Church Mission Program or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home.

To Know Him; To Make Him Known.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Glen Meadows Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
