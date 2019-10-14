|
Elena Chapa Balli
San Angelo - In Loving Memory of Elena Chapa Balli, 86, passed away on October 13, 2019.
Elena Chapa Balli was born to Lorenzo Chapa and Clara Ortega Chapa on July 3, 1933, in La Azucar Tamaulipas, Mexico, she is the third oldest of 11 siblings. Along with her father and mother, and 4 of her siblings at the time, they moved to San Angelo, Texas in 1936. In San Angelo is where she learned the value and love of family, which she taught and passed down to her children and which she always carried with her, the love of family!
Elena completed her High School Equivalency in 1979 and received my certificates and awards from the many jobs she worked in her life which included Levi's Straus, Barry's of San Angelo, certified nurses aide, cashier, personal care attendant, educational aide, sculptured nails professional, but it was her work as a hairstylist that gave her the most pleasure. She loved to cut and style peoples hair, including her children and many family members, many of them never went to anyone else while she was still practicing her profession. Her favorite hobby, what she loved to do, was to crochet quilts and blankets and give them away to her family.
Elena Balli was a devout Jehovah's Witness and attended the Kingdom Hall her whole adult life, she held dearly to her faith and beliefs. She made sure that all her children were afforded the opportunity to learn and put their faith and belief in Jehovah.
Elena Balli is preceded in death by Lorenzo Chape (father), Clara Chapa (mother), Rudolpho Chapa (brother), Pedro Chapa (brother), Lorenzo Chapa Jr. (brother) and her beloved son Mario Lorenzo Balli.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons; Mario Balli Jr., George Balli Jr., Greg Balli, Dylan Ruiz, Isiah Morales, Ian Morales. Honorary pallbearers include, Fernando Salcido, Adan Salcido, Silas Salcido, Brantley Balli, Jon Luke Ruiz, Axel David Balli.
Elena Balli is survived by Lydia Salcido (daughter), Roy Robert Balli (son), James Chapa Balli (son), George John Balli (son), Benjamin Chapa Balli (son), Ruben Chapa Balli (son). Elena is a grandmother to 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Surviving siblings include Olivia Chapa, Edith Sanchez, Elizabeth Martinez, John Chapa, Rebecca Lopez, George Chapa and Christina Segundo, a sister-n-law Claricia Amaya of California and numerous nephews and nieces.
WE ALL LOVE YOU SO MUCH AND YOU WILL BE MISSED DEARLY!
Public Viewing will be 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, 15th of October 2019 at Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 AM October 16, 2019, at Robert Massie Funeral Home with Robert Culp of the Jehovah Witnesses officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Arrangements are made by Robert Massie Funeral Home.
The family of Elena Balli wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her Doctors and nurses, Kindred Hospice, Senor Care staff, especially the Cedar Manor Nexstep staff and all those who prayed for her.
