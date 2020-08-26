Eliberto "Beto" Cortez
Red Oak - Eliberto "Beto" Cortez, 55, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, in Red Oak surrounded by his loving family.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM with a Prayer service being at 6:00 PM at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Pastor Joshua Rivera. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home. Please go the Robert Massie Funeral Home website to watch via Livestream.
Mr. Cortez was born December 6, 1964 in San Angelo. Beto married Diana Barron on April 25, 1988 in San Angelo. He was a resident of Red Oak since 1994. Beto worked at On Target Supplies Logistics for over 20 years. He was Fuego Church. He was a jack of all trades. Beto was loved by many and impacted many lives.
Survivors include his wife, Diana of the home; three daughters, Michelle Garcia of San Angelo, Ciara Cortez of Red Oak, and Cassandra Puente and husband Ivan of Duncanville; two sons, Jimmy Cortez and wife Stephanie of Grand Prairie, and Nolan Cortez of Red Oak; 10 grandchildren, Elijah, Tyler, Mark II, Ayden, Ivan, Jr., Penelope, Santana, Dominic, Layla, and Natalia; a great grandson, Mark III; his mother, Elida G. Cortez of San Angelo; two sisters, Edna Diaz and husband Gilbert of San Antonio, and Donna Jacques and husband Henry of San Angelo; and a brother, Anacleto Cortez, Jr. and wife Susan of San Antonio. Beto was preceded in death by his father, Anacleto Cortez, Sr.
