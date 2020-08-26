1/1
Eliberto "Beto" Cortez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eliberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eliberto "Beto" Cortez

Red Oak - Eliberto "Beto" Cortez, 55, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, in Red Oak surrounded by his loving family.

Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM with a Prayer service being at 6:00 PM at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Pastor Joshua Rivera. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home. Please go the Robert Massie Funeral Home website to watch via Livestream.

Mr. Cortez was born December 6, 1964 in San Angelo. Beto married Diana Barron on April 25, 1988 in San Angelo. He was a resident of Red Oak since 1994. Beto worked at On Target Supplies Logistics for over 20 years. He was Fuego Church. He was a jack of all trades. Beto was loved by many and impacted many lives.

Survivors include his wife, Diana of the home; three daughters, Michelle Garcia of San Angelo, Ciara Cortez of Red Oak, and Cassandra Puente and husband Ivan of Duncanville; two sons, Jimmy Cortez and wife Stephanie of Grand Prairie, and Nolan Cortez of Red Oak; 10 grandchildren, Elijah, Tyler, Mark II, Ayden, Ivan, Jr., Penelope, Santana, Dominic, Layla, and Natalia; a great grandson, Mark III; his mother, Elida G. Cortez of San Angelo; two sisters, Edna Diaz and husband Gilbert of San Antonio, and Donna Jacques and husband Henry of San Angelo; and a brother, Anacleto Cortez, Jr. and wife Susan of San Antonio. Beto was preceded in death by his father, Anacleto Cortez, Sr.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Massie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved