Elizabeth Ann Janek



San Angelo



Elizabeth Ann Janek, a long-time resident of San Angelo, died at the age, of 88 on Sunday February 24, 2019 at her home on Lake Nasworthy.



She was born to John and Viola (Cenic)Janek on January 23, 1931 in Runnels County, near Rowena. She was the fourth of six children. She attended public school in Van Court, Fairview and Wall and graduated from West Texas High School in 1948. She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.



She returned to San Angelo to enter nursing school, later she went to Barnes Hospital School of Anesthesia in St. Louis to train as a nurse anesthetist. She again returned to San Angelo in 1958 and worked at Clinic Hospital and San Angelo Community Hospital.



She had many different careers and interests, nurse anesthetist, business partners in Hidden Valley Vineyard with Cap Holland, Sierra Marine with Bob Lovelace and was very active in the San Angelo Civic Theatre and owned part interest in an airplane and learned to fly, and loved her faithful companion, Marshall, her dog.



Graveside services will be 2:00pm Wednesday February 27, 2019 at Wall Protestant Cemetery. Arrangements are with Robert Massie Funeral Home.



The family of Ann would like to express their appreciation and love for the nine years of care provided by the Galindo family (Rita, Audra, Malerie and Mary) for being her caregivers and to Kindred Hospice Dr's, nurses and staff for the love and care shown to our family.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to .