|
|
Elizabeth Ann 'Buffie' Martin
San Angelo - Elizabeth Ann 'Buffie' Martin, 72, joined her Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 30, 2019. Buffie, also known as Bami to many who loved her and to those she loved dearly, was born in San Angelo to James D. and Mattie Faye Goode on March 18, 1947. She grew up in San Angelo and graduated from Central High School in 1965. She met Kirk Martin, the love of her life, and they married on January 21, 1967 and were able to share 52 years of marriage. They were blessed with two sons, Mike & Rick, and settled in Ozona where Kirk taught school. They returned to San Angelo in 1974 to take over the family paving & dirt work business, Goode Construction. Kirk, Buffie, and the boys worked to make Goode Construction a success until they both retired in 2014. Buffie was active in the Emmaus community and was able to love on many people through her service in Emmaus. Buffie had a beautiful voice and loved to sing and she shared that gift with many. She was quick to be the first to offer prayer for those in need and she was good at praying. You could always find good home cooking, and a lot of it too, at her house where there was always room at her table for many. Many laughs and conversations were shared around her dinner table.
She is survived by her husband Kirk of San Angelo. She is survived by sons Mike & wife Debbie Martin and Rick & wife Barbie Martin. Bami was blessed with seven grandchildren - Rylee, Tannar, Chandler, Taylar, Gavin, Charlotte, and Lillian-Grace - each one of them would tell you that she loved them the most. She is also survived by her sisters Carolyn & husband Willard Mullins of Christoval and Vivian & husband Robbie Scruggs of Corisicana. Aunt Buffie is survived by many special nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm at Harper Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held 10:00am, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank Shannon Hospital and staff, especially Jennifer and Anthony on the 4th floor.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to : 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Our wish is to give someone else a chance at a long life.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 2, 2019