|
|
Elizabeth French
San Angelo - Elizabeth Hunter Dawson French of San Angelo, TX passed away on April 30, 2020 at the age of 75. "Liz" was born April 9, 1945 in Edinburgh, Scotland, to Robert Campbell and Helen Boswell Dawson and grew up in the Leith area of Edinburgh. She attended Leith Academy and graduated at the top of her class.
In December 1965, Liz came to Syracuse, New York, where she married John French (12-30-65), who was in the Air Force and attending Syracuse University. John had spent the previous three years stationed in Scotland.
Liz then became an Air Force wife and accompanied her husband on his travels to Turkey, Maryland, Texas, Okinawa, and finally back to San Angelo where she lived until her death.
She was a Red Cross volunteer and a manager at Jim Bass Ford for 35 years. She was also a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be sorely missed.
Liz is survived by her husband of 54 years, John French; her son Michael French and his wife Aimee, and grandchildren Chad Ponder and wife Jackie, Lauren French and Dawson French; her daughter Lisa Alexander and her husband Bill, and her grandson Will Alexander, all of San Angelo, TX. Her sister Roberta (Ray) Dawson and nephew David Weddell of Edinburgh, Scotland and niece Liz Sheen and husband Kevin and their children, of Victoria, British Columbia.
Per Liz's wishes there will be no services. Online condolences can be made at www.harper-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 4 to May 10, 2020