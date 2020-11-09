Elizabeth L. Howell
Elizabeth L. Howell, Born September 2, 1939 in San Antonio, Texas. Daughter of Margaret and James Vann, Sister to Margie, Katherine, and Jimmy, Survived by her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Married Vernon Lee Howell October 8, 1960. Dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mother to 4 children, Donna Howell Rickard of Houston, Tx. Daniel Lee Howell of El Paso, Tx. David Lawrence Howell of Austin, TX. And Diana Lynn Collins of Katy, Tx. Proud grandmother of 7. Belinda, Brandi, David, Devin, Eric, Katy, and Samantha. All of her grandkids loved their Grandma dearly. She loved to play games with them. She adored her 6 great-grandchildren. Alexandrea, Dakota, Denver, Dominic, Elyjah, and Jaelyn. All of her family lives in cities across Texas and Louisiana. Elizabeth was affectionately known as "Betty" to everyone who met her. Born and raised in San Antonio, she was a proud Texan and very proud to be the daughter of a local grocery store butcher. She met Vern when he was stationed at Fort Sam Houston and they began a long adventure with the US Army. She proudly served and retired as a US Army wife for 21 years. She loved to travel with her family and was able to benefit from those years in the Army. Betty and Vern have lived in San Angelo for over 20 years following Army retirement. Betty was a great friend to so many people she met in her 81 years. She had a long list of charities and causes that she felt passionate about and was well known for her generosity. She and Vern had a long-standing tradition of making toys, pillows, and puzzles for local children's homes and charities. Betty sacrificed a lot for family and friends. She always put other people's needs ahead of her own. Even though she had a long battle with scoliosis and joint issues, anyone who knew her would have said she was one of the strongest people they knew. She finally succumbed to complications from cancer on November 7, 2020.
Early after her diagnosis, she was talking about her life. She said it was a good and long life, full of ups and downs with more ups than downs. The only thing she was sad about was that she would not be around to watch the family grow more. Even when she knew how bad things would be, she said "I can handle this." She will be missed more than words can say. A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the chapel of Johnson's Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Elizabeth's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
