1/1
Elizabeth Loyce (Betty) Beaver
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Loyce (Betty) Beaver

Betty Beaver was born on February 6th, 1937 and passed away on July 21, 2020 at Brookdale Nursing Home.

She was born in Coke County, Texas, to Buster and Vera (New) Burson. She was the oldest of four children.

Betty graduated from Robert Lee High School in 1955 and then from San Angelo Junior College in 1957. Upon graduating, she married Warren Beaver of Bronte, Texas. They lived in Bronte, Waxahachie, Kerrville, San Juan and then moved back to Kerrville in 1994.

She spent many years working as a bookkeeper. She was very active in her church, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, and as church secretary.

She is survived by daughter, Theresa (Dennis) Laughlin; granddaughters, Jennifer, Tasha and Jacie; two sons, Marty and Greg; brothers, Bub (Carol) Burson and Jerry Burson; one brother-in-law, James Robertson; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren Beaver; and sister, Nell Robertson.

We want to thank the wonderful staff of Brookdale and Peterson Hospice.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.

Services will be held at 10 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Mac McCoy officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 PM at Fairview Cemetery in Bronte next to her husband.

Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the "Send Condolences" link.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Grimes Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
10:00 AM
Grimes Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grimes Funeral Chapels
728 Jefferson Street
Kerrville, TX 78028
(830) 257-4544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grimes Funeral Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved