Elizabeth "Dixie" Meyer
San Angelo - Elizabeth "Dixie" Meyer passed away on November 20, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born in Westhoughton, England on March 19, 1924 and immigrated to America in 1947. She settled in San Francisco and in 1951 met and married a handsome young marine, Jack L. Meyer. They were married for 65 wonderful years. After discharge from the marines, they moved to Austin where she worked to put Jack through engineering school. After graduation in 1957, they moved to Houston where their son Robert was born. In 1963, they welcomed a daughter Marsi into the family.
The family moved to Dallas in 1968, where Dixie's interest in tennis began. For 20 years, she was the director of ballgirls and ballboys for the Virginia Slims of Dallas tennis tournament and the World Championship of Tennis. In 1977, Dixie became the initial director of Tennis Competitors of Dallas, which was an interclub team tennis league concept. TCD now has almost 7,000 players. Their annual Founder's Award is called the "Dixie Cup". She was a trailblazer in women's tennis in Dallas.
When Jack retired, they moved to San Diego where Dixie founded the Tennis Competitors of San Diego. She spent 23 years as a player and manager of TCSD with the program growing to include over 3,000 players. She remained active in TCSD until she was 92.
In 2016, Jack and Dixie moved to San Angelo to be closer to family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack; her young son John Royston Partington; her parents, John and Annie Rothwell; and her beloved sister Irene. She is survived by her son Robert, Louellen, and their children Vic and Vivian Meyer, as well as her daughter Marsi and her children Chelsi Haile and Payton Beall, and one great grandson Ledger Telthorst.
For her entire life, she has had a special relationship with her dachshunds (and there have been many!) of whom Sam and Cody survive her.
Her memorial service will be Thursday November 28 at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church of San Angelo. Dixie would never miss the noon kick-off!
She requested memorials go to the First Presbyterian Church or to any animal rescue organization.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019