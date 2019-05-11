|
|
Ellen Monica King Beavers
San Angelo - Ellen Monica King Beavers, passed away May 8, 2019, at the age of 74. She was born on June 4, 1944.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Louise King, her sisters, Mary Hammond, Mabel Steacy, and brother, Charles King.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bobby Beavers, sons, Bobby and wife Kimberly of San Angelo, TX, Charles and wife Susan of Kempner, TX, daughter, Rebecca and husband Jason Burns of San Angelo, TX. She is also survived by her brother Alfred Cahill, eight grandchildren, Brandon Wayne Beavers and wife Kelcey, Forrest Hagen Beaver and Kali Beavers of San Angelo, TX, Katy Caffey of Fort Worth, TX, Jaidyn and Lacey Beavers of Kempner, TX, Malley and Tanner Burns of San Angelo, TX, and three great grandchildren, Michael Cruz and Lyanna Rey Beavers and Lincoln Burns.
Ellen retired from Ethicon in 2007. Her biggest love was the love of her Church and her Children.
Memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Holy Angels Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite Church or Cancer Research.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 11 to May 12, 2019