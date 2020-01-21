|
|
Elma DeLaCruz
San Angelo - Elma DeLaCruz, 77, went to be with the Lord January 16, 2020, in Austin.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. DeLaCruz was born April 3, 1942, San Angelo where she was a lifelong resident until moving to Austin to live with her son, Anthony. Elma married Mardoquo "Mack" DeLaCruz on November 6, 1965 in San Angelo. He preceded her in death on November 12, 2007. Elma worked for Angelo Community Hospital, formerly Clinic Hospital, as a lab technician for 55 years; retiring in 2016. Elma was well loved by her family and friends. She loved to bake for weddings and parties and continued to do so after retirement. She was a member of the Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart.
Elma is survived by her son, Anthony DeLaCruz and wife Angela of Austin; grandsons, Nick and Jared DeLaCruz; stepchildren, Richard DeLaCruz, Sally Sotelo, Larry DeLaCruz, Sandra Wurtenberg, and Mack Jr. DeLaCruz; siblings, Ernest Perez, Harry Perez, Manuel Ortegon and Josie Ortegon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Primo Gonzales, Mack Jr. DeLaCruz, Robert Perez, Roy Cox, Rick DeLaCruz and Albert Perez.
Honorary Pallbearers include, Ernest Perez, Harry Perez, Manuel Ortegon, Sam Feazell and Chris Querino.
Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020