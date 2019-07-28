|
Elmer Roy "Dink" Nichols
Brady - Elmer Roy "Dink" Nichols, of Brady, Texas passed away on July 23rd 2019 at the age of 37.
He was born to parents Buz and Trish Nichols on September 30, 1981, in Tulsa Oklahoma. Soon thereafter he moved to New Mexico and later to west Texas where his family worked on ranches ultimately settling in Menard Texas where he began grade school.
Dink graduated from Menard High School in 2000 and later received an Associate of Applied Science and became a licensed firefighter and paramedic in 2004.
While in high school, Dink was heavily involved in sports as well as the 4H & FFA. He would go on to win the state championship in Range and Pasture judging along with becoming the overall national champion in 1999. Dink was an avid outdoorsman, where he enjoyed many adventures with his friends and younger brother Rome. Dink was incredibly creative and talented, exhibiting his artistry as a bowyer by handcrafting his own traditional bows and arrows. He also enjoyed kayaking, riding horses, and beekeeping.
Dink had a true servant's heart, leading him to become a fire fighter & paramedic. He served at San Angelo, Sonora, and Brady departments where Dink forged a lifelong brotherhood with his fellow firefighters. He was currently serving as the Assistant Fire Chief at Brady, TX.
Dink was a devoted and loving father, friend, brother and son. He is survived by 3 children, Luke, Emily, and Sam who had all of his heart and are his world. Dink is also survived by parents Buz and Trish Nichols of Menard TX, brother Rome Nichols and wife Tausha and their 3 sons Rowen, Reed, and Ridge of Oklahoma City, OK along with a host of other family, friends, and brotherhood of fireman.
Dink loved the lord and had trusted Jesus as his personal savior.
The memorial service will be held on Monday July 29th at 10 AM at the Sunset Ridge Church of Christ in Brady TX.
The family has requested that people make donations to the Menard Boys and Girls Club or your local volunteer fire department in lieu of sending flowers.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 28, 2019