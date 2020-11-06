Elmo Allen Rogge
San Angelo - Elmo Allen Rogge, 83, died Thurs. Nov. 5, 2020. He was born in Runge, Texas, on October 6, 1937, to Ed and Elsa Wunderlich Rogge. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and attended Buesing and Runge High School. He was a resident of San Angelo, Texas where his longtime employment was with Shannon Hospital. Prior to that he was employed in the oil and gas drilling industry in Karnes County. He served in the United Sates Army and was stationed in Germany. At the time of the Berlin Wall crises in 1961, he was on the front line along with his two brothers who were stationed in the area as well. He had many interests and enjoyed spending time at his little farm in Nordheim and visiting historical sites in the area.
He is survived by a brother Frank (Jane) Rogge of San Angelo; one sister, Alice Stacy of Houston; three nephews Eberhard of Colorado Springs, Patrick (Bethany) of Temple and Ross (Laura) Rogge of San Angelo; one niece, Debora Gabour and one great-niece, Christina Gabour of Colorado Springs; four great-nephews; Merit, Shane, Seth and Abel Rogge of San Angelo.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother MSgt. Elroise Rogge.
Graveside service 2 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Westside Cemetery with Pastor Tim Muehlbrad officiating.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Yorktown.
