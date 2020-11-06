1/1
Elmo Allen Rogge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elmo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elmo Allen Rogge

San Angelo - Elmo Allen Rogge, 83, died Thurs. Nov. 5, 2020. He was born in Runge, Texas, on October 6, 1937, to Ed and Elsa Wunderlich Rogge. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and attended Buesing and Runge High School. He was a resident of San Angelo, Texas where his longtime employment was with Shannon Hospital. Prior to that he was employed in the oil and gas drilling industry in Karnes County. He served in the United Sates Army and was stationed in Germany. At the time of the Berlin Wall crises in 1961, he was on the front line along with his two brothers who were stationed in the area as well. He had many interests and enjoyed spending time at his little farm in Nordheim and visiting historical sites in the area.

He is survived by a brother Frank (Jane) Rogge of San Angelo; one sister, Alice Stacy of Houston; three nephews Eberhard of Colorado Springs, Patrick (Bethany) of Temple and Ross (Laura) Rogge of San Angelo; one niece, Debora Gabour and one great-niece, Christina Gabour of Colorado Springs; four great-nephews; Merit, Shane, Seth and Abel Rogge of San Angelo.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother MSgt. Elroise Rogge.

Graveside service 2 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Westside Cemetery with Pastor Tim Muehlbrad officiating.

Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Yorktown.

You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com

Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved