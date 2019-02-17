|
|
Eloise Craig
Austin, TX
Eloise Craig, 100, of Austin died February 7, 2019. She lived most of her life in Eden, Texas. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Craig, her son, Mike Craig, and grandchildren Kyle and Noah Hawley, and Wade Thomas. She is also survived by 5 great grandchildren. A family memorial service will be held at a later time. She was so loved.
Memorials could be made to Kindred Hospice, 3307 Northland Dr., Suite 300, Austin, Texas 78731. They helped us all.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 17, 2019