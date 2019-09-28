Resources
More Obituaries for Elsbeth Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsbeth "Babe" (Street) Shelton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsbeth "Babe" (Street) Shelton Obituary
Elsbeth "Babe" (Street) Shelton

- - Elsbeth "Babe" (Street) Shelton, 82, went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2019.

Born and raised in Sonora, Texas to Bill and Iva Dell Smith, Babe attended Sonora schools and participated in several school activities. She worked at First National Bank in Sonora for many years. She enjoyed playing games, like Bunco, with her friends but her top three priorities were serving Jesus, her family, and her hometown.

Babe is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Dick Street and Robert Smith.

She is survived by her three children, Susan Scott, Vann Scott, and Eric Shelton as well as five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was laid to rest in Sonora Cemetery.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsbeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.