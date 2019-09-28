|
Elsbeth "Babe" (Street) Shelton
- - Elsbeth "Babe" (Street) Shelton, 82, went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2019.
Born and raised in Sonora, Texas to Bill and Iva Dell Smith, Babe attended Sonora schools and participated in several school activities. She worked at First National Bank in Sonora for many years. She enjoyed playing games, like Bunco, with her friends but her top three priorities were serving Jesus, her family, and her hometown.
Babe is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Dick Street and Robert Smith.
She is survived by her three children, Susan Scott, Vann Scott, and Eric Shelton as well as five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was laid to rest in Sonora Cemetery.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 28, 2019