Elton Chambless



San Angelo - Elton "Cham" Chambless was born February 6, 1942, in Odessa, Texas to W.W. Chambless and Myrtle Louise Teague. He died on June 19, 2020, at home with his family. The first in his family to finish high school, he was also the first in his family to graduate from college, receiving a Bachelor Of Arts degree in history and education from West Texas State University in 1967. He moved his family to San Angelo in June of 1968 when he was hired as Executive Director of the San Angelo Boy's Clubs. His time as Director was one of the happiest of his working life. He enjoyed teaching and encouraging boys and young men who faced many of the same challenges that he faced in his youth. Many of them have stayed in touch with him for over 35 years. He always said that they were a part of his legacy and he was proud of them. In 1974 he began work at Ethicon, Inc. where he worked for nineteen years until his retirement. He then worked for ASU for 13 years.



His lifelong passions were his family and athletics. He was a member of the Optimists Club, The Texas Rangers Re-enactors, and the Concho Valley Bladesmith Fellowship. He was an avid knife maker and was well known for his outstanding leatherwork. He was a member of St. Paul Presbyterian Church where he served as an ordained Ruling Elder.



He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Helen McClelland Chambless; his son Tony of Ruisoso, NM; his son Darris and wife Leann of San Angelo; his granddaughter Taylor Chambless Groder and her husband Zachary also of San Angelo; his great-grandson Jace Groder; and numerous friends from throughout his years in San Angelo.



At the wishes of his family, a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.









