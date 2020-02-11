|
Elvira Ybarra Lopez
San Angelo - Elvira Ybarra Lopez of San Angelo, TX passed away on February 7, 2020 she was 88 years old.
Elvira was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sons and 4 grandsons. She is survived by 3 sons, Carlos Lopez, John Frank Lopez & wife Theresa, Jaime Lopez & wife Birdie all of San Angelo, TX. And a whole bunch of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren & Great Great Grandchildren.
The old saying is very true "You reap what you sow". Elvira sowed much love into those she encountered in her life and she reaped much love in return from relatives, lifelong friends and a worldwide brotherhood which she held most precious.
Elvira was very skilled at crocheting and some of her grandchildren, boys included, learned a stitch or two from her.
Elvira's life provides a fine example of perseverance, she overcame being uneducated, domestic violence, addiction, the loss of children & grandchildren and towards the end even as her memory began to waver, her faith never did. She would declare to you with certainty that her endurance was accomplished through the strength her God, Jehovah, provided her.
Elvira was truly content with sustenance and covering. She rests her hope on the promise Jehovah has made of a resurrection.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the nurses and caregivers of St. Gabriel's Hospice.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020