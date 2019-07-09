Resources
Emeteria Gonzales Chacon Obituary
San Angelo - Emeteria Gonzales Chacon, 78, of San Angelo, Texas went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was born on February 26, 1941, in Eldorado, Texas to Jesus and Maria Gonzales.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jesus and Maria Gonzales, three sisters, Paulita G. DeLaRosa, Anita Hernandez, Catarina Gonzales, and her son Jimmy Gonzales.

Emeteria is survived by her husband Jesus Contrereas Chacon, her daughters Sandra Perez, Sylvia Dominguez- Serrano, Mary Jane Ortega, Jessica Huichapa, Melissa Salazar, son in-laws Robert Perez, Ignacio Serrano, Valentin Ortega, Lorenzo Huichapa, Daniel Salazar; brothers Vicente Gonzales, Emilio Gonzales, Mario Gonzales; sisters Florita Gatica, Maggie Gonzales Golden; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Emeteria will remain in our hearts forever and she will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be all day from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel with interment to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.

In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 9, 2019
