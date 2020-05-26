|
|
Emidio Ralph Wayne Greg Ramirez
San Angelo - Emidio Ralph Wayne Greg Ramirez "Boogie" age 20 of San Angelo, TX earned his angel wings on May 22, 2020. Emidio was born August 4, 1999, the son of Emidio and Samantha Ramirez. He was the third of four kids. He attended SAISD Schools and graduated from Lake View High School in 2017.
Boogie enjoyed playing baseball throughout his childhood years and then went on to help his dad coach his little sister's softball team. He was an expert fisherman. He spent countless hours throughout his life on the banks catching fish from the time he was just tall enough to cast his own pole out. He spent many holidays and summers camping with his family. During racing season, he spent almost every weekend working on cars and cheering on his favorite racers on the track.
Emidio is survived by his parents Emidio and Samantha Ramirez, his brother, Brandon Ramirez and girl friend Zuly Blanco and unborn nephew; two sisters Alura Flemming and Jennie Ramirez; his maternal grandparents, Melton and Jennie Watson; his paternal grandmother, Paz Ramirez; maternal great-grandmother, Rosie Fuson; his uncles, Frank Ramirez and his wife Jenny, Lee Watson, and Melton Watson; his uncles, Thelma Walker, Anita Ramirez, Angie Wright and her husband Tony, and Margaret Planytnt and her husband PR. He is also survived by numerous great aunts, uncles and cousins and special family friends. Emidio will be joining in heaven his grandfather, Emido M Ramirez Sr.
Viewing will be held at Robert Massie Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28th from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home.
A reception for family and friends will immediately follow the graveside service at 1914 Shady Point Circle Drive.
