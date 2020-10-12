Emil Joseph Jost
San Angelo - Emil Joseph Jost, 86, was called home to Heaven on Sunday, October 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. Emil was born December 22, 1933 in Rowena, Texas to John and Gertrude Jost. Emil graduated from San Angelo High School in 1953. He married Dorothy Hohensee on April 19, 1958. The two shared 60 wonderful years together before Dorothy's passing in 2018. Emil was an active member, lector, and Eucharistic Minister of Holy Angels Catholic Church. Emil played minor league baseball and enjoyed coaching his children's baseball teams. He worked 36 years at the US Postal Service as a Letter Carrier. After retiring, Emil filled his time with golf, woodworking, and attending grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Dorothy; granddaughter, Taryn; a sister; and 7 half-siblings. e is survived by his children, son, Gary Jost; daughter, Laren Green and husband Wes; daughter, Sandy Spann and husband George; son, Tony Jost and wife Tammie; son, Jeffrey Jost and wife Missie. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brian, Tessa, Matt, Stacey, Jared, Heath, Hunter, Halle, Taylor, Jake, and Justin and great grandchildren, Jaxon, Shaylie, Colton, Paisley, Jenay, Tanner, Alex, Cole, Chase, Charlotte, Aria, and Autumn. Additional survivors include his brother, John Jost; sisters, Julia McNamara, Elizabeth Gilbert, Wilma Jean-Carter, and half-sister, Pauline Kolster, as well as many other relatives and friends. A Rosary and Mass will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Holy Angels Catholic Church with inurnment to follow at Holy Angels Columbarium. Services are open to all family and friends, but masks are required. For those who cannot attend the service, a livestream will be available at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Angels Catholic Church, Meals for the Elderly of San Angelo, The Crest, or an Alzheimer's or Cancer Research Center of your choosing. The Jost family would also like to acknowledge and thank the devoted staff of The Crest, Dr. Viki Forlano, and Kindred Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
for the Jost family.