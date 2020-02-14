|
|
Emilia Rodriguez Patino
Ballinger - Emilia (Milia) Rodriguez Patino, 81, of Ballinger passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in San Angelo, Texas.
She was born August 8, 1938 to Pablo and Virginia (Biera) Rodriguez in Ballinger, Texas. She married Gerhardo Patino on October 8, 1977 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ballinger, where she was a long time member. He preceded Emilia in death on May 14, 2002. Emilia worked as a personal care attendant for Girling Home Health and Concepts of Care for many years.
Emilia is preceded in death by her parents Pablo and Virginia, her husband Gerhardo, brother Augustine Rodriguez, and her sisters Eufemia Pena and Rosa Rodriguez.
She is survived by her brother Simon Rodriquez of Ballinger, her special nieces Nina Rodriquez of Ballinger and Patricia Escamilla and husband Eugene of Aledo, TX; her special nephews Richard "Dickie" Rodriquez and his wife Diane (Dee Dee) of Austin, TX and Kenneth Rodriquez of Austin, TX; step-sons Michael Patino and Harry Patino; five additional nieces, nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
The Rosary for Emilia will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lange Funeral Home Chapel. Emilia's life will be celebrated with a Catholic Mass and Christian Burial on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Star of the Sea in Ballinger, Texas with Father Yesu Mulakaleti officiating.
Services are provided by Lange Funeral Home of Ballinger
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020