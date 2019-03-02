|
Emma G. Maldonado
San Angelo, TX
Emma Maldonado, age 93, passed on Monday, February 25, 2019, in the comfort of her home with family and friends at her side. From her birth in Ozona, on April 22, 1925 to her death on Monday, she nourished people around her with love and faith. Left to honor Emma and remember her love, are Emma's six children, Cristoval Maldonado Jr, Tony Maldonado, David and Eva Maldonado, Susie and Tony Trujillo, Martha and Mike Boehm all of San Angelo, Dorothy and Ike Valdez of Caddo Mills; 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Mela Ubando, Romie Guajardo, and Edna Padilla; brothers, Larry and Joe Garcia and many nieces and nephews. Emma was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters, husband, Cristoval Maldonado, and granddaughter Amie Jo Cooley. Emma will be remembered as a bright, shining light for all those she touched. A prayer service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home, 435 W Beauregard Ave. San Angelo, TX. The funeral services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 am in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Mike McCravy officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens 4989 FM 1223 San Angelo, TX. The Maldonado family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at St. Gabriel's Hospice with special thanks to Chaplain Mike McCravy. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Eric Sr., Michael, LeRoy Jr., J.C., Chuy and Bubba. Honorary Pallbearers will be great-grandsons, Justin, Albert III., Marcos, Eric Jr., Brandon and Ethan. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 2, 2019