Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Emma Ponce

San Angelo - Emma Ponce, 87, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at her home in San Angelo.

Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Sr. Pastor Russ Frasier, founder of Forgiven Ministries, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mrs. Ponce was born December 16, 1932, in Eldorado. Emma has been a resident of San Angelo since she married Tirso Ponce on October 26, 1950, in San Angelo. He preceded her in death on January 2, 2011. She worked for Barry's of San Angelo on the production line for 20 years never missing a day of work, not even for vacation, retiring in 1991. She was a catholic.

Survivors include three daughters, Rosemary Flores and husband Albert, Jr., Patsy Munoz both of San Angelo and Lisa Ann Ponce of Lubbock; 12 grandchildren, Albert, III, Eric Tomas, Angel Emma, Raul, Jr., Monica, Kallie, Thomas, Daryl, Jr., Gary, David, Jr., Kandace and Karlo; 28 great grandchildren. Emma was preceded in death by parents, Silas and Gertrude; a brother, Joe Etheridge; a sister, Alicia Robeldo; a daughter, Lety Holland; a son, David Ponce, Sr.; a granddaughter, Carey Holmes.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of St. Gabriel's Hospice for their loving care. A special thanks to: Cindy, Jenni, Brad, and Maria. The family finds strength in Proverbs 31:25a: "She is clothed with strength and dignity."
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
