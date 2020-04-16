|
Engedi Wilson Parmer
San Angelo - Engedi Wilson Parmer left her earthly home to go to her heavenly home on April 16, 2020.
Engedi was born August 17, 1926 to W.F. (Jack) and Lydia Brown Wilson at Mereta, Texas. She spent her childhood years in Mereta with some of her best friends and close cousins. She graduated from Eola High School and San Angelo College. She married her best friend, Dewey Parmer, from the neighboring community of Veribest. There they lived on their farm for the next 63 years until his death in 2008.
In 1955 as the drought gripped the farming industry, Gedi and Dewey went to San Angelo seeking work to supplement the farm income. She worked in the Tom Green County Clerk's office and Dewey worked for the ASCS office.
They had three children, Thiry, Patsy and Gary. The drought broke in 1958 and in 1961 they built a new home on the Victor Mika farm they had purchased.
Engedi was a member of the Veribest Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school for 40 years, served as church clerk, and WMU President. She was a member for Harris Avenue Baptist Church at her death. She loved her Lord and her church family. Her Christian principals were her standards for her life. She gave her heart and life to her Lord at the age of 13 at the old Tabernacle in Mereta.
She was a 60 year member of the Home Demonstration organization and served in County, District and State offices. She made many friends around the state. She served as Worthy Matron of OES in 1980-1981 with her brother, Bill Wilson, as her W.P. She served as assistant secretary for Judge Edd B. Keyes from 1974-1987.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Parmer, her parents and her brother, Milton (Bill) Wilson.
Survivors include daughter Thiry and husband George Neill of San Angelo, daughter Patsy and husband Gary Phinney of Veribest and son Gary and wife Connie Parmer of Veribest, 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, her sister Jackie Smith of Lubbock and sister-in-law Pat Wilson of San Angelo.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a .
A private family graveside service will be held at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
