Enrique "Henry" Dienda
San Angelo - Enrique "Henry" Dienda, 81, of San Angelo, went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Henry was born to Paula Mora and Francisco DeAnda on April 27, 1938 in San Angelo. Henry married Oralia Lopez on March 5, 1960. He served proudly in the United States Army and National Guard. He went on to work in auto part sales as office manager at Raymond Womack Auto. Henry worked for nearly 30 years at GTE/Verizon until his retirement. He was a member of Gutierrez Funeral Chapels family for many years. Henry was an active PTA member for Belaire Elementary, where he became a lifetime member and a dedicated Scoutmaster for the Southside Lions Boy Scouts Troop 322. He enjoyed family trips, holidays, camping, fishing, hunting, and golfing. Henry cared for his wife during her failing health with love, devotion, and compassion until her passing in July 2017. He volunteered for Texas Veterans for Veterans helping with fundraisers to paying tribute to fallen Veterans. Henry was a devoted Christian and a member of the Grace Temple Baptist Church.
Henry is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, son, Enrique "Ricky", and siblings: Ray, Luis, Andres, and Ida.
He is survived by: his daughters, Susan Castillo and husband Roy and Rachel Dienda, his son, Steven Dienda and wife Barbara, his siblings: Juanita, Fred, Juan, Margarito, and David, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Recitation of the Rosary to be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Gutierrez Funeral Chapel/North. Funeral Services will be on Saturday at 10:00 am at Grace Temple Baptist Church, 105 Guthrie St. Military graveside services will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 3, 2019