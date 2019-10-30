Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Robert Massie Riverside Chapel
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Robert Massie Riverside Chapel
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
San Angelo - Erasmo Gatica Perez, 80, passed away Monday, October 29, 2019, in San Angelo after a courageous fight with kidney and heart disease.

Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM, with the Rosary at 6:00 PM Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, October 31, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mr. Perez was born November 25, 1938 in Bastrop, to parents, Jesus and Pomposa Perez. Erasmo married Eva Garivay June 13, 1958 at Saint Mary Catholic Church they were married for 62 years. Erasmo worked for Gandy's Diaries for 34 years as a machine operator. After retirement, he enjoyed doing machine work, traveling, fishing, electrical work, music, dancing and watching the Dallas Cowboys. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren especially his daughter and son, always welcoming them with hugs and kisses. Erasmo will be greatly missed.

He is survived by wife, Eva; a daughter, Cindy Perez Constanico and husband Mike; a son, Edward and his wife Annette; eight grandchildren, Michael Constancio and wife Ester, Marcus Constancio, Jennifer Constancio, Christopher Perez, Angelicia Falcon, Andrew Perez, Valerie Shaffer, Jordan Perez and wife Victoria; 13 great grandchildren, Michael David Constancio, Jilliyan Estrada, Kyla Constancio, Kendall Constancio, Kaki Constancio, Jewel Cleere, Jabyan Cleere, Isabella Perez, Sophia Perez, Emmett Perez, Ciara Perez, Elijah Perez; three brothers, Jesus Perez, Fidel Perez, Andrew Perez; two sisters; Ofelia Bastardo and Erma Martinez. Erasmo is preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, James Perez.

The family would like to thank everyone who cared for him, Dr. Cheruku, Dr. Bensliman, Dr. Ferguson, Dr. Slimack and Dr. Parhizgar, nurses of the 4th floor south, 6th floor north at Shannon Medical Center. Also, a special thanks for the love and support from Sylvia Garivay, Mary Ann Flores and George Flores.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
