|
|
Erene Hernandez Sandoval
San Angelo - Erene Hernandez Sandoval was born on April 5, 1944 to humble parents, Gregorio and Leonor Sandoval on Miss Cherry's ranch in South Central Texas. She was baptized in St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Brady, Texas. She along with her parents and thirteen siblings were migrant workers. They worked the campos all through Texas and California. In the 50's, they settled here in San Angelo, TX. They made their new church family with Pastor Faz at Templo El Sacrificio Asambleas De Dios. Irene, or Nena, started work at a young age and did so until her vision no longer allowed her to. This did not stop her. She kept moving and going. She loved her family, her church family, the Dallas Cowboys, apple pie, Coca-Cola, Joyce Meyers, Elvis, riding the bus to Wal-Mart and just having a great time. She was always ready to celebrate. This is the way she lived her life.
Celebrating with her in heaven are her parents; her sisters and brothers: Isabel S. Wuertemburg, Juan H. Sandoval, David H. Sandoval, Maria Ana H. Sandoval, Gregorio (George) H. Sandoval, Guillermo (Willie) H. Sandoval and Daniel H. Sandoval. Celebrating her life here are her children: Michele and Anh Vu and Greg and Becky Hernandez, and her grandchildren: Aimee and Jesus Armendariz, Jennifer and Dylan O'Reilly, Veronica Vu, Sienna Hernandez, Celeste Vu, and Evan Hernandez. She was known as Grandma Nena by Emmanuel, Ariana, and Julian Armendariz. Nena will be missed by her sisters and brother: Rebeca and Joe Garcia, Victoria H. Sandoval, Dora Jasso, Enrique (Henry) H. Sandoval, Berta Rodriguez and Lucia and Willie De la Rosa. Irene was Tía Nena to many nieces and nephews. She loved them all. Irene had a special place in heart for her niece, Emaya Tovar. Erene had another family that will celebrate her homecoming, her Monte de Olivos church family, where she was able to reconfirm her baptism, pastored by Mrs. Elizabet Geair. A special thanks to Pastor Liz and Mr. Mike Geair for driving Miss Daisy, keeping her safe, and loving her as their own.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 2nd from 3:00-5:00pm at Harper Funeral Home. The Service will be 2:00pm, Tuesday, February 4th in the Harper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020