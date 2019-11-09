|
Eric Carlton Palmer
Eric Carlton Palmer, 66, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away suddenly on November 7, 2019. He was born on August 1, 1953, in Irving, Texas, to Margurite Gwendolyn Johnson Zehner and James Luther Zehner. He graduated from Irving High School in 1971.
Eric served proudly and honorably in the United States Army from February 29, 1972, through February 19, 1975. His primary service was in Germany as a tank commander and Green Beret with the 82nd Airborne Division. He also served as a reservist for seventeen years with Special Forces.
After his active military duty, Eric attended North Texas State University where he earned a bachelor of business administration degree. He later studied environmental management at Texas Tech University. After college he had a career in sales and more recently was a property manager. While in college he met and married the love of his life and best friend, Deborah Ayres, on December 31, 1976.
He was a member of St. Mark Presbyterian Church where he served as treasurer and elder. Recently, he began singing in the church choir. Eric loved spending time with his family, studying history and the Bible, hunting, shooting at the gun range, playing golf, and watching movies and football, especially the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah, two daughters, Erica Palmer of Lubbock and Tasha Jaramillo and husband Julio of Arlington, and a grandson, Aiden Jaramillo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gwen Taylor, James Zehner, and Louis Palmer as well as his two brothers, Richard Allen Palmer and Steven Craig Palmer.
Visitation will be held all day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, with the family present from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home, 1939 Sherwood Way. Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way. Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019