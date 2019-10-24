Services
Eric David John


1959 - 2019
San Angelo - Eric David John, 60, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at his family home in Miles.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with his brother Andrew John, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mr. John was born January 18, 1959 in Dallas. He was a 1977 graduate of San Angelo Central High School. Eric received his bachelor's degree in business in 1986 from Angelo State University while working as a manager at M-System Food Stores. His hard work and charisma landed him an offer from Kimberly-Clark, where he shined as a talented salesman for 16 years. Wanting a change of pace, he received his LVN from Howard College and found meaningful work at Shannon Medical Center. Eric was an avid hunter and loved nothing more than being outdoors. He found peace in playing guitar, and was deeply passionate about music, especially classic rock. Most of all he loved his family and friends, and recently was excited to be a grandfather, proudly accepting the title, "Pops". Eric was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Betty John.

Survivors include his son, Jake and wife Tish and their children; two brothers, Andrew and wife Karen, and Brock and fiancé Keri; a niece, Andrea; three nephews, Adam, Jude, and Cael; and numerous cousins.

Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
