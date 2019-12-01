|
Ermelinda Castillo
Brady - Ermelinda Ramirez Castillo, age 71, of Brady, Texas passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 in Brady. Ermelinda was born February 9, 1948 in Robstown, Texas to Jose Antonio Ramirez and Jenoveva (Moncivaiz) Ramirez. She married Jose Castillo on February 16, 1973 in San Benito, Texas. She has lived in Brady since 1973. She has been a greeter at Wal-Mart for over 13 years and loved playing bingo. She was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Brady.
Funeral services for Ermelinda Ramirez Castillo will be held at 1:00pm Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady with Reverend Angel Ledezma officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 to 8 at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels. Friends may view Ermalinda's Memorial Video Tribute and/or sign the online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com. Pallbearers will be Cruz Medina, Ray Ramirez, Antonio Gonzalez, Steven Castillo, Joe Oscar Castillo and Daniel Castillo. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeremy Castillo, Andrew Castillo, Anthony Jacob Castillo, John Albert Hinojosa, Noah Hinojosa, Eddie Orlando Garcia and Francisco Hinojosa, Jr.
Ermelinda is survived by her loving husband, of over 46 years, Jose Castillo of Brady, Texas; son Robert "Bobby" Castillo of Dallas, Texas; sisters Oralia "Ole'" Gamez of Annaville, Texas and Esther Soria of Alvin, Texas; grandchildren Jeremy Allen Castillo, Alexis Desiree Castillo, Andrew Dylan Castillo and Anthony Jacob Castillo; great-granddaughter Alaina Skye Freeman and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Jose Antonio "Joey" Castillo, brothers Manuel Ramirez and Leonel Ramirez and sisters Aurora Garcia and Ramona Gonzalez. Memorial contributions in memory of Ermalinda Ramirez Castillo may be made to the , McCulloch County Division, 507 West 13th Street, Brady, Texas 76825 or .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019