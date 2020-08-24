Ernest Williams



San Angelo - Ernest Williams, 70, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, in San Angelo Texas. He was born to JW and Nobie Williams on December 4, 1949.



Ernest spent his younger years living in Rockport Fulton Texas where he enjoyed fishing and golfing. In 1991 Ernest moved back to San Angelo where he remained close to his family for his remaining years. He loved spending time with family and close friends. Ernest retired from San Angelo State Supported Living Center on June 30, 2012. He made many friends and was loved by everyone who worked with him. He was a caring and loving friend, brother, uncle, and cousin. Ernest did not marry or have children but was like a father to many nieces and nephews whom he adored and one of whom he raised from a very young age, Cory D Williams.



Ernest is preceded in death by his parents, JW and Nobie Williams, one brother, Roger B Williams, three sisters, Jerri Ann McDaniel, Gina Graves and Cynthia Grooms.



He is survived by two sisters Rita Clark and Pamela Barnhill as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Miles Cemetery, Miles, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.









