Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Ernesto Hernandez, 28, has been called by the Heavens to walk by his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. "Neto" was born June 24, 1990 in San Angelo, Texas. He graduated from Central High School and recently worked for Hi Crush. Ernesto was a man of God who loved with his whole heart, who also dedicated his time to the lord by preaching at his church. Ernesto was a loving father who devoted his time to his family, church & friends. He was no stranger to helping anyone in need. He set out to be inspiring to others & never turned his back on anyone. He was the loudest laugh in the room and most joyful of the bunch. Ernesto will be missed along with his contagious smile that filled the room with grace. Ernesto's memory is to be cherished by his parents, Rosalinda & Jesus Hernandez; his daughters, Anahi & Rosabella Hernandez; his brothers, Albert Hernandez, Gerardo Hernandez and Alfredo Hernandez, Jose De Jesus Hernandez; his sisters, Leticia Hernandez, Jessica Torres; his nieces, Ilanna Hernandez & Evalett Hernandez; his nephews, Jesus Hernandez & Levi Hernandez; his Grandmother, Maria Moreno; His girlfriend, Alundra Gutierrez; & his loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins & Friends. A time of visitation will be Sunday, March 24th, 2019 starting 6pm-9pm & Burial on Monday, March 25th at 2pm at Johnson's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, gifts or donations can be made to the Hernandez Family in care of Johnson's Funeral Home, 435 W. Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, Texas 76903.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 23, 2019
