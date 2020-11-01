Ester Daisy Ybarra



San Angelo - Ester Daisy Ybarra, 50, of San Angelo passed away at home Friday October 30, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home. Services will be at 2 pm Wednesday in Johnson's Chapel with Rev. Fred Rike officiating. Burial will follow in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.



Ester was born September 16, 1970 in San Angelo to Julian and Adela Martinez. She married Richard Ybarra 30 years ago and celebrated the long anticipated birth of their daughter, Juliananna, 13 years ago.



Ester owned and operated her own business, Creative Designs Boutique, at Sunset Mall. She was extremely fashionable, intelligent and a computer "Webmaster". Ester was a devoted woman of God and was a true inspiration to so many. She hid her pain with her smile while continuing to show her big heart as she was always willing to help out and gave generously to others.



Survivors include her husband, Richard Ybarra; and daughter, Juliananna Ybarra, her mother and father, Julian H. and Adela Martinez, a sister and brother in law, Becky and Brian Dunn; two nephews, Rick Mascorro and Derek Dunn and a niece, Megan Dunn.









