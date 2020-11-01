1/1
Ester Daisy Ybarra
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ester Daisy Ybarra

San Angelo - Ester Daisy Ybarra, 50, of San Angelo passed away at home Friday October 30, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home. Services will be at 2 pm Wednesday in Johnson's Chapel with Rev. Fred Rike officiating. Burial will follow in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.

Ester was born September 16, 1970 in San Angelo to Julian and Adela Martinez. She married Richard Ybarra 30 years ago and celebrated the long anticipated birth of their daughter, Juliananna, 13 years ago.

Ester owned and operated her own business, Creative Designs Boutique, at Sunset Mall. She was extremely fashionable, intelligent and a computer "Webmaster". Ester was a devoted woman of God and was a true inspiration to so many. She hid her pain with her smile while continuing to show her big heart as she was always willing to help out and gave generously to others.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Ybarra; and daughter, Juliananna Ybarra, her mother and father, Julian H. and Adela Martinez, a sister and brother in law, Becky and Brian Dunn; two nephews, Rick Mascorro and Derek Dunn and a niece, Megan Dunn.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved